Morgan Payne, PA-C
Overview of Morgan Payne, PA-C
Morgan Payne, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC.
Morgan Payne's Office Locations
Novant Health Primary Care Lindley Park3515 W Market St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 571-7904
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Morgan Payne?
My doctor was booked up today and so the office scheduled me with Morgan. She is a very competent and caring PA. She was also very thorough in determining my diagnosis. I highly recommend Morgan to anyone who is looking for a kind, compassionate, and caring Physician.
About Morgan Payne, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1245729375
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Morgan Payne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Morgan Payne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Morgan Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan Payne.
