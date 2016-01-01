See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Morgan Peterson, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Morgan Peterson, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Morgan Peterson works at Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians
    6324 Fairview Rd Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2223
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Morgan Peterson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1265999213
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Morgan Peterson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Morgan Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Morgan Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Morgan Peterson works at Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Morgan Peterson’s profile.

    Morgan Peterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morgan Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morgan Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

