Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadirah Keith, DNP
Dr. Nadirah Keith, DNP is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Fort Mill, SC.
Novant Health Red Ventures Wellness Center1091 Red Ventures Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707 Directions (757) 733-5320
Virginia Orthopedic and Spine Specialists2012 MEADE PKWY, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 538-0102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Keith accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.