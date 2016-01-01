See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Fort Mill, SC
Dr. Nadirah Keith, DNP

Emergency Medicine
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Nadirah Keith, DNP is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Fort Mill, SC. 

Dr. Keith works at Novant Health Red Ventures Wellness Center in Fort Mill, SC with other offices in Suffolk, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Red Ventures Wellness Center
    1091 Red Ventures Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 733-5320
  2. 2
    Virginia Orthopedic and Spine Specialists
    2012 MEADE PKWY, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 538-0102
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Spine
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nadirah Keith, DNP

    • Emergency Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1437411436
    Education & Certifications

    • North Carolina A&T State University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

