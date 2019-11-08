See All Physicians Assistants in Dearborn, MI
Najat Watch, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Najat Watch, PA is a Physician Assistant in Dearborn, MI. 

Najat Watch works at Henry Ford Medical Group in Dearborn, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road
    5500 Auto Club Dr Ste 180, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 637-4050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Botox® Injection
Facial Rejuvenation
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Botox® Injection
Facial Rejuvenation

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Neck Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Najat Watch, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497079164
