Dr. Nana Bernasko, DNP
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nana Bernasko, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hershey, PA.
Dr. Bernasko works at
Penn State Health Gastroenterology200 Campus Dr Ste 2400, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-4950
Estube 4 años grave con los sintomas de Crohn estube con 3 medicos y ninguno me ayudo llegue donde Nana Bernasko a Hershey me ayudo tanto desde el primer dia , que hoy estoy en remision gracias a su excellente trabajo y dedicacion super atenta a el tratamiento que me dio y muy pendiente a mi evolucion mi familia y yo estamos inmensamente a gradecidos ella es Excellente al 100%
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659633287
Dr. Bernasko works at
