Nancy Favata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Favata, PA
Overview
Nancy Favata, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5880 W La Cholla Blvd Casas Adobes Pr # 150, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 751-3602
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Favata?
About Nancy Favata, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790743409
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Favata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Nancy Favata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Favata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Favata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Favata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.