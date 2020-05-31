See All Clinical Psychologists in Alexandria, VA
Naoji Watson

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Naoji Watson is a Clinical Psychologist in Alexandria, VA. 

Naoji Watson works at Health Psychology Associates in Alexandria, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Counseling Services Inc.
    5901 Kingstowne Village Pkwy Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 772-4428
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 31, 2020
    Dr. Naoji is very compassionate and listens to your medical needs and problems before making a pre-determined judgement or assessment. He accommodates and he is great to work with. I'd recommend Dr. Naoji.
    rnash — May 31, 2020
    Photo: Naoji Watson
    About Naoji Watson

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396163218
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Naoji Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Naoji Watson works at Health Psychology Associates in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Naoji Watson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Naoji Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Naoji Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Naoji Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Naoji Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

