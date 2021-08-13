Naomi Roepke, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Naomi Roepke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Naomi Roepke, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Naomi Roepke, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crosslake, MN.
Naomi Roepke works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Crosslake Clinic35205 COUNTY ROAD 3, Crosslake, MN 56442 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoughtful, thorough and patient.
About Naomi Roepke, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
2 patients have reviewed Naomi Roepke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Naomi Roepke.
