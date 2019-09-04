Natalie Erb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Erb, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Natalie Erb, PMHNP-BC
Natalie Erb, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Natalie Erb's Office Locations
- 1 2993 Broadmoor Valley Rd Ste 105A, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 301-7731
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Natalie Erb is a doctor that honor's her oath of doing no harm. She does NOW give medications that can get you hooked on them & turn you into a drug user. She is dedicated to serving her patient's & getting them stable. People need to under stand that some medications work & some don't depending on the person so you feel like a genie pig in the be-gaining until the right regimen. This is NOT the doctor for you if you are coming for controlled substances to get high.
About Natalie Erb, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457736266
