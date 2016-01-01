Natalie Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natalie Wynn, APRN
Overview of Natalie Wynn, APRN
Natalie Wynn, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Natalie Wynn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Natalie Wynn's Office Locations
-
1
Dispatch Health3841 W Charleston Blvd Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 848-4443Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 10:00pmWednesday8:00am - 10:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00pmSunday8:00am - 10:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natalie Wynn?
About Natalie Wynn, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407487077
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Wynn works at
Natalie Wynn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Wynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.