See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD

Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univiversity.

Dr. Yakovleva works at InOptix Eyecare in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alison Moon, OD
Dr. Alison Moon, OD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Samuel Bowman, OD
Dr. Samuel Bowman, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Monica Brown, OD
Dr. Monica Brown, OD
4.9 (814)
View Profile

Dr. Yakovleva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    InOptix Eyecare
    7840 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 503-4801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergy Drops
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Color Vision Testing
Allergy Drops
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Color Vision Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglass Fitting Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Keratitis Fugax Hereditaria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Red-Green Color Vision Defects Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Davis Vision
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yakovleva?

    Dec 18, 2021
    Dr. Nataliya is kind, caring, thorough, professional and very knowledgeable. She explains everything and answered all of my questions. I will be going back to her for every eye exam for me and my family from now on.
    Christine — Dec 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yakovleva to family and friends

    Dr. Yakovleva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yakovleva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD.

    About Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164872230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern Univiversity
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakovleva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yakovleva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yakovleva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yakovleva works at InOptix Eyecare in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yakovleva’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakovleva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakovleva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakovleva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakovleva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.