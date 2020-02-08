Natasha Abruzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natasha Abruzzo, CNP
Overview of Natasha Abruzzo, CNP
Natasha Abruzzo, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Natasha Abruzzo's Office Locations
PMG Obstetrics and Gynecology Cedar201 Cedar St SE Ste 5600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-6000
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Natasha was patient and informative. She provided the information and alternative treatments I needed to know. Friendly but professional.
About Natasha Abruzzo, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962932731
Frequently Asked Questions
