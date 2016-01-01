Dr. Nathan Housley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Housley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Housley, OD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Housley, OD
Dr. Nathan Housley, OD is an Optometrist in Idaho Falls, ID.
Dr. Housley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Housley's Office Locations
-
1
Bonneville Vision Pllc838 S Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Directions (208) 523-3937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Housley?
About Dr. Nathan Housley, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1356903033
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Housley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Housley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Housley works at
Dr. Housley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Housley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Housley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Housley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.