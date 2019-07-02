Nathan Summers, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathan Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nathan Summers, PA-C
Overview
Nathan Summers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA.
Nathan Summers works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nathan is the most kind PA I have ever met in my 70+ years of "Doctoring". Nathan listens to your concerns, does make you feel hurried when in Exam room. Nathan Summers is an Exceptional, Provider.
About Nathan Summers, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1952355331
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Nathan Summers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nathan Summers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nathan Summers using Healthline FindCare.
Nathan Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nathan Summers works at
6 patients have reviewed Nathan Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan Summers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.