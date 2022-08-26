Overview of Nathaniel Greenwood, PT

Nathaniel Greenwood, PT is a Physical Therapist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS.



Nathaniel Greenwood works at Nathaniel Greenwood, PT in Olathe, KS with other offices in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.