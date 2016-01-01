Nathaniel Lever is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathaniel Lever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nathaniel Lever
Overview of Nathaniel Lever
Nathaniel Lever is a Nurse Anesthetist in Augusta, GA.
Nathaniel Lever works at
Nathaniel Lever's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3817
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Nathaniel Lever
- Nurse Anesthesiology
- English
- 1134667462
Frequently Asked Questions
Nathaniel Lever accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nathaniel Lever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nathaniel Lever has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nathaniel Lever.
