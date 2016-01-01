See All Nurse Practitioners in Toms River, NJ
Nayana Patel, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Nayana Patel, FNP-C

Nayana Patel, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Toms River, NJ. 

Nayana Patel works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nayana Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA
    530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-8454
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Nayana Patel, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1518448661
