Dr. Neelam Jain, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neelam Jain, PHD

Dr. Neelam Jain, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Memphis, TN. 

Dr. Jain works at River City Neuropsychology, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    River City Neuropsychology, PLLC
    1661 International Pl Dr, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 410-9524
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stroke
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
Acute Stroke
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset

Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Aphasia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aphasia
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broca's Aphasia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Landau-Kleffner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neelam Jain, PHD

    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1306162326
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neelam Jain, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain works at River City Neuropsychology, PLLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

