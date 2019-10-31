Neelu Chawla, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neelu Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Neelu Chawla, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Neelu Chawla, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.
Neelu Chawla works at
Locations
Mor-nuco Enterprises Inc.1201 Cumberland Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906 Directions (765) 201-7291
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
A powerful moving encounter - reassuring and confident, Neelu provided me with cultural and social insights to help bring more balance into my perspective and led my thoughts towards positive growth and self nurturing ways. I'm thankful for her presence in our community and as a therapist. I recommend meeting her for personal help and couples therapy - one session felt like a breakthrough for me. It was a gateway to open up and realize therapy and counseling as a part of supporting everyday mental health and consciousness in ways that everyone can benefit. I trust her to help overcome challenges faced by my family and children and community.
About Neelu Chawla, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Arnett Cancer Care, Lafayette, IN|Purdue University, Military Family Research Insittute
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Neelu Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Neelu Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Neelu Chawla speaks Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Neelu Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neelu Chawla.
