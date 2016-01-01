Nellie Bell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nellie Bell, LMFT
Overview
Nellie Bell, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3780 Kilroy Airport Way Ste 370, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-5234
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Nellie Bell, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1336261544
Frequently Asked Questions
Nellie Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Nellie Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nellie Bell.
