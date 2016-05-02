Nelson Nagle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nelson Nagle, LPC
Overview
Nelson Nagle, LPC is a Counselor in Round Rock, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 400 W Main St Ste 106, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 218-8538
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
KIND, considerate and very helpful. Longtime (10+ years) experience. We always leave meetings feeling better about self and situation.
About Nelson Nagle, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1093825366
Nelson Nagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Nelson Nagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nelson Nagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nelson Nagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.