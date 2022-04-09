See All Family Doctors in Shoreline, WA
Neysa Koury, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Neysa Koury, PA-C

Family Medicine
2.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Neysa Koury, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shoreline, WA. 

Neysa Koury works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Shoreline, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline
    1355 N 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Neysa Koury?

Apr 09, 2022
Neysa has been my care provider for the past 8+ years. She takes her job very seriously she cares about her patients she is friendly and she always makes me feel at ease I like this because I can really get wound up when I go to the doctor. If you’re looking for a care provider you can’t do better than Neysa
James A Sumner — Apr 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Neysa Koury, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Neysa Koury, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Neysa Koury to family and friends

Neysa Koury's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Neysa Koury

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Neysa Koury, PA-C.

About Neysa Koury, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093810152
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Neysa Koury, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neysa Koury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Neysa Koury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Neysa Koury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Neysa Koury works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Shoreline, WA. View the full address on Neysa Koury’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Neysa Koury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neysa Koury.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neysa Koury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neysa Koury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Neysa Koury, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.