See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Ngozi Ugwu, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ngozi Ugwu, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ngozi Ugwu, APRN

Ngozi Ugwu, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Ngozi Ugwu works at Bridge Health Services in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Ngozi Ugwu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bridge Health Services
    601 S Rancho Dr Ste D29, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 843-0551
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthPartners
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ngozi Ugwu?

    Jun 25, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr Ngozi & her staff, I recently became the caretaker for my cousin, I left a message explaining his condition & my situation Dr Ngozi called me herself, we spoke over the phone for a few minutes and she was very sympathetic to my situation, I told that I would be paying cash, what she charged me for the first appointment was almost half of what everyone else I called charged & she made us an appt. for the very next day. Her office was clean and located in a nice safe area, Maria at the front desk was amazing, I told her that I will be paying cash, but I'm wanting to apply for Medi-Cal for him, a few minutes later she called me to the window and gave me all the info I needed to apply for medi-cal, the wait time was less than 10 mins. my cousin was withdrawn & not cooperative at the visit, but Dr Ngozi was caring and patient with him, she took extra time to explain to me what each medication was for, & how it should be taken & to call anytime if I have any questions
    Diana May — Jun 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ngozi Ugwu, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Ngozi Ugwu, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ngozi Ugwu to family and friends

    Ngozi Ugwu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ngozi Ugwu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ngozi Ugwu, APRN.

    About Ngozi Ugwu, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184026684
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook University Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ngozi Ugwu, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ngozi Ugwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ngozi Ugwu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ngozi Ugwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ngozi Ugwu works at Bridge Health Services in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Ngozi Ugwu’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Ngozi Ugwu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ngozi Ugwu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ngozi Ugwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ngozi Ugwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ngozi Ugwu, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.