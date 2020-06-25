Ngozi Ugwu, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ngozi Ugwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ngozi Ugwu, APRN
Ngozi Ugwu, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
Bridge Health Services601 S Rancho Dr Ste D29, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 843-0551Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthPartners
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr Ngozi & her staff, I recently became the caretaker for my cousin, I left a message explaining his condition & my situation Dr Ngozi called me herself, we spoke over the phone for a few minutes and she was very sympathetic to my situation, I told that I would be paying cash, what she charged me for the first appointment was almost half of what everyone else I called charged & she made us an appt. for the very next day. Her office was clean and located in a nice safe area, Maria at the front desk was amazing, I told her that I will be paying cash, but I'm wanting to apply for Medi-Cal for him, a few minutes later she called me to the window and gave me all the info I needed to apply for medi-cal, the wait time was less than 10 mins. my cousin was withdrawn & not cooperative at the visit, but Dr Ngozi was caring and patient with him, she took extra time to explain to me what each medication was for, & how it should be taken & to call anytime if I have any questions
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1184026684
- Stony Brook University Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
Ngozi Ugwu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ngozi Ugwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Ngozi Ugwu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ngozi Ugwu.
