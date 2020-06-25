Overview of Ngozi Ugwu, APRN

Ngozi Ugwu, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.



Ngozi Ugwu works at Bridge Health Services in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.