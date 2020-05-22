See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Arlington, VA
Dr. Nhut Tran, OD

Optometry
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nhut Tran, OD

Dr. Nhut Tran, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, VA. 

Dr. Tran works at Costco Optical #233 in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Optical #233
    Costco Optical #233
    1200 S Fern St, Arlington, VA 22202
(703) 413-4494

3.0
May 22, 2020
Just what the doctor ordered, and the warm, efficient and professional service I have come to expect. I am a repeat customer of Dr. Tran. I scheduled same day and arrived a few minutes early. He was his usual welcoming professional self and proceeded with my check-in, examination, consultation, dispensing of my prescription and lenses and follow up recommendation. I can provide no other rating but top class!
— May 22, 2020
About Dr. Nhut Tran, OD

  • Optometry
  • English
  • 1538321104
