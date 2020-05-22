Dr. Nhut Tran, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nhut Tran, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, VA.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Costco Optical #2331200 S Fern St, Arlington, VA 22202 Directions (703) 413-4494
Ratings & Reviews
Just what the doctor ordered, and the warm, efficient and professional service I have come to expect. I am a repeat customer of Dr. Tran. I scheduled same day and arrived a few minutes early. He was his usual welcoming professional self and proceeded with my check-in, examination, consultation, dispensing of my prescription and lenses and follow up recommendation. I can provide no other rating but top class!
About Dr. Nhut Tran, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1538321104
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
