Nicholas Borchers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Borchers, PA-C
Overview
Nicholas Borchers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orland Park, IL.
Nicholas Borchers works at
Locations
Midwest Orhtopaedic Consultants10719 160th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 226-4512
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Nicholas Borchers, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093141251
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Borchers accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Borchers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Nicholas Borchers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Borchers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Borchers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Borchers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.