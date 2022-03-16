Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Pikarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C
Overview of Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C
Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Seneca, SC.
Nicholas Pikarsky works at
Nicholas Pikarsky's Office Locations
-
1
Keowee Primary Care and Internal Medicine109 Carter Park Dr # 3A, Seneca, SC 29678 Directions (864) 885-0058Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicholas Pikarsky?
He took the time to not only explain my diagnosis but also explain my treatment options making me feel as if I was part of the decision making process. If you have any expected autoimmune disease I would highly recommend scheduling an appointment.
About Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124502810
Education & Certifications
- Binghamton University, SUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Pikarsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Pikarsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Pikarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicholas Pikarsky works at
Nicholas Pikarsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Pikarsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Pikarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Pikarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.