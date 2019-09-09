Dr. Nicholas Psichopaidas, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Psichopaidas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Psichopaidas, DC
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Psichopaidas, DC is a Chiropractor in Fall River, MA.
Locations
The HARBOR Group - HealthFirst387 Quarry St Ste 102, Fall River, MA 02723 Directions (508) 999-4040Tuesday10:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 5:00pmFriday10:30am - 5:00pm
The Harbor Group - Dartmouth Place49 State Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 910-3456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had intense pain in chest an back thought it was pneumonia.. after ultrasounds chest xrays and an MRI. Went to see dr.nick he took one xray found the prob an fixed it was soar the next day but been pain free since. I would highly recommend this chiropractor
About Dr. Nicholas Psichopaidas, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, American Sign Language, Greek, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1407960370
Education & Certifications
- Stonehill College
