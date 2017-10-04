See All Physicians Assistants in Grand Rapids, MI
Nicole Earl, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nicole Earl, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nicole Earl, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Nicole Earl works at AF Associates Family Medicin PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Plus Family Medicine
    2849 Michigan St NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 285-6450
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicole Earl?

    Oct 04, 2017
    Nicole is very pleasant and always shows concern for her patients. She is smart and follows through on diagnosis. The only negative is that the practice she works for is not efficient and has poor communication and customer service. If she wasn't at Metro I would highly recommend her.
    Grand Rapids, MI — Oct 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicole Earl, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Nicole Earl, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicole Earl to family and friends

    Nicole Earl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicole Earl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicole Earl, PA-C.

    About Nicole Earl, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306985833
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicole Earl, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Earl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicole Earl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicole Earl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicole Earl works at AF Associates Family Medicin PC in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Nicole Earl’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nicole Earl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Earl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Earl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Earl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicole Earl, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.