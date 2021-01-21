Nicole Hummel, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicole Hummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicole Hummel, LPC
Overview
Nicole Hummel, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Reading, PA.
Nicole Hummel works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy201 Washington St Ste 105, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicole Hummel?
Great, great therapist! Kind, compassionate, and gentle. Don't take that as weakness though, she has no issues directing a conversation and striking at the heart of the matter. highly recommended.
About Nicole Hummel, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1720623028
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicole Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicole Hummel works at
8 patients have reviewed Nicole Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Hummel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicole Hummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicole Hummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.