Nicole Kleiman Reck, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicole Kleiman Reck, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Nicole Kleiman Reck works at
Locations
Grow Therapy300 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (786) 244-2403Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Nicole Kleiman-Reck, LMHC1800 Mercy Dr Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32808 Directions (407) 536-9445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I found my visit very useful and appreciated Nicole‘s attention to detail. Warm and professional with a great deal of experience in the field.
About Nicole Kleiman Reck, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1477881902
Frequently Asked Questions
13 patients have reviewed Nicole Kleiman Reck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicole Kleiman Reck.
