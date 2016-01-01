See All Acupuncturists in Elmhurst, NY
Nikki Yu, MAOM

Acupuncture
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nikki Yu, MAOM is an Acupuncturist in Elmhurst, NY. 

Nikki Yu works at Retinal Consultants Worcester in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Chinatown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retinal Consultants Worcester
    8733 Justice Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 505-3500
  2. 2
    Wellington Physical Therapy and Acupuncture
    139 Centre St Ste 202, Chinatown, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 343-9398

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Cupping Therapy
Hand Pain
Acupuncture
Cupping Therapy
Hand Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Nikki Yu, MAOM

    Acupuncture
    • Acupuncture
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    1881949774
    • 1881949774
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nikki Yu, MAOM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nikki Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nikki Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nikki Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nikki Yu speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    3 patients have reviewed Nikki Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nikki Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nikki Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nikki Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

