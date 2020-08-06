Dr. Nilsa Rivera, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilsa Rivera, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nilsa Rivera, PHD is a Psychologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
Nilsa Rivera PhD PA681 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-2425
Nilsa Rivera PhD PA8140 College Pkwy Ste 106, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr Rivera for over 20 years. She is always the 1st professional o refer to for testing. She has years of experience and is very professional
About Dr. Nilsa Rivera, PHD
- Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023121894
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital/New York University
- Loyola
- Indiana Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.