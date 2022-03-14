See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Nina Getz, OD

Optometry
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nina Getz, OD

Dr. Nina Getz, OD is an Optometrist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.

Dr. Getz works at Stephen Bornfeld, OD and Nina Getz, OD, Optometry in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Getz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Bornfeld, OD and Nina Getz, OD, Optometry - Located within Doheny Eye Center of Arcadia
    622 W Duarte Rd Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 254-9010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Cataract

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 14, 2022
    I am hearing impaired and Dr. Getz is terrific dealing with my disability. She takes her time, I never feel rushed. She explains what she is doing and I feel really cares about her patients.
    Kathryn Ford — Mar 14, 2022
    About Dr. Nina Getz, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1346305869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern California College of Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Getz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Getz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Getz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Getz works at Stephen Bornfeld, OD and Nina Getz, OD, Optometry in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Getz’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Getz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Getz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Getz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

