Nino Tevdorashvili, LMHC

Counseling
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nino Tevdorashvili, LMHC is a Counselor in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Counseling, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CCNY.

Nino Tevdorashvili works at Mental Health Counseling by Nino, P.C. in Ridgewood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mental Health Counseling by Nino, P.C.
    6903 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 251-7437
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Selective Mutism Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2020
    This is one of the rare example of a counselor who rolls the sleeves and make the phone call to insurance companies to find out your benefits. Dr Nino will make it easy for you, using computer and phone, being very flexible and always adjusting to your specific needs and busy schedule. I strongly recommend Dr Nino services especially to those who need immediate help and are simply not sure where to reach out for help that they clearly need
    About Nino Tevdorashvili, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Georgian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1033412523
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Medical Education
• CCNY
    • CCNY
    Undergraduate School
    • Tbilisi Institute Of Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nino Tevdorashvili, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nino Tevdorashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nino Tevdorashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nino Tevdorashvili works at Mental Health Counseling by Nino, P.C. in Ridgewood, NY. View the full address on Nino Tevdorashvili’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Nino Tevdorashvili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nino Tevdorashvili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nino Tevdorashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nino Tevdorashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

