Nirala Bard, LPC

Counseling
4.8 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nirala Bard, LPC is a Counselor in Cranford, NJ. 

Nirala Bard works at NEW JERSEY FAMILY MEDICAL in Cranford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Home Care Solutions
    216 North Ave E, Cranford, NJ 07016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 272-7500
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nirala Bard, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1881934156
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nirala Bard, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nirala Bard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nirala Bard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nirala Bard works at NEW JERSEY FAMILY MEDICAL in Cranford, NJ. View the full address on Nirala Bard’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Nirala Bard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nirala Bard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nirala Bard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nirala Bard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

