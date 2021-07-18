Nita Saini is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nita Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nita Saini
Overview of Nita Saini
Nita Saini is an Optometrist in Anderson, SC.
Nita Saini's Office Locations
Anderson Ophthalmology1116 Cornelia Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-0028Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pm
Costco120 Township Blvd, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 726-5222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice first visit. Dr. Nita (and staff) are both caring and professional. Was treated with kindness and respect. She’s gentle, understanding, an excellent listener and highly knowledgeable. Took time for questions and concerns. Her positive outlook appreciated, also. We shall return. Thank-you!
About Nita Saini
- Optometry
- English
