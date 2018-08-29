See All Chiropractors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Noe Carranza, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Noe Carranza, DC is a Chiropractor in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Carranza works at Synergy Spine & Sport in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Synergy Spine & Sport
    1805 N 91st Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 252-1512
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Noe Carranza, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790045342
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noe Carranza, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carranza works at Synergy Spine & Sport in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Carranza’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carranza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carranza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carranza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carranza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

