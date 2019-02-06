Noemi Liberman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Noemi Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Noemi Liberman, LMHC
Overview
Noemi Liberman, LMHC is a Counselor in Freeport, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 72 Guy Lombardo Ave, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (347) 833-0443
-
2
Noemi Liberman, LMHC4701 Queens Blvd, Sunnyside, NY 11104 Directions (347) 833-0443
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- Health First Health Plans
- MetroPlus Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Noemi Liberman?
My experience with Noemi Liberman, personally has been spectacular as well with my daughter. Totally recommend her. Excellent Therapist!
About Noemi Liberman, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1407931884
Frequently Asked Questions
Noemi Liberman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Noemi Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Noemi Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Noemi Liberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Noemi Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Noemi Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.