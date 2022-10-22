See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Largo, FL
Dr. Nora Cothran, OD

Optometry
4.8 (146)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nora Cothran, OD

Dr. Nora Cothran, OD is an Optometrist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Cothran works at The Eye Institute Of West Florida in Largo, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Tampa, FL and Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cothran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Largo
    1225 West Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Petersburg
    6133 CENTRAL AVE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 581-8706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Tampa - Hyde Park
    501 N Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 253-2727
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Clearwater
    3220 N Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 723-8706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corrective Lens Services
Cranial Nerve Disorders
Eye Disease
Corrective Lens Services
Cranial Nerve Disorders
Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corrective Lens Services Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Uveitic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 22, 2022
    I feel fortunate to be under her care and respect her knowledge and intense focus on her patient treatment. I see a huge heart with great sense of humor. Truly an exceptional physician!
    — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Nora Cothran, OD

    Optometry
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1467882050
    • 1467882050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nora Cothran, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cothran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cothran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cothran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. Cothran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cothran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cothran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cothran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

