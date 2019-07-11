Norma Medway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Norma Medway, PSY
Overview
Norma Medway, PSY is a Psychologist in Worcester, MA.
Locations
- 1 130 Elm St Ste 100, Worcester, MA 01609 Directions (508) 753-0358
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Medway is extremely professional, punctual and friendly. I have 4 children diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD). Each child has required a different game plan (approach) in teaching them how to manage it within the household & at school. Dr. Medway is thorough in her testing & reporting of diagnosis. She encourages follow up of questions for any clarification needed. She will discuss strategies and ideas for successful treatment and progress. Dr. Medway has gone above & beyond to ensure I could properly advocate for my child to make sure they received the services they were entitled to (according to diagnosis). This assisted in reducing their stress & anxiety within the school environment, and set them on the path of higher self esteem and overall achievement. She understands the building blocks it takes to make this happen one step at a time. Dr. Medway has made a world of difference within my family & anyone who has an opportunity to work with her should feel blessed
About Norma Medway, PSY
- Psychology
- English
