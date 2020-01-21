Norman Silva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Norman Silva, PA
Overview
Norman Silva, PA is a Physician Assistant in New Albany, IN.
Norman Silva works at
Locations
American Health Network of Indiana LLC4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 941-4500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Does anyone no where dr Norman Silva and madj went too
About Norman Silva, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861800245
Frequently Asked Questions
Norman Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Norman Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Norman Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norman Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norman Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norman Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.