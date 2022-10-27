See All Physicians Assistants in Pembroke Pines, FL
Odilie Reinosa, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Odilie Reinosa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Odilie Reinosa works at Arturo R Logrono MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arturo R Logrono MD PA
    1 SW 129th Ave Ste 201, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 430-9898
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Oct 27, 2022
    I have been very pleased with Odelie; she has been very professional, knowledgeable, attentive, and patient. I am especially pleased with her responsiveness in that when I call her she will immediately call back. She is the best!
    Angela Prytyka — Oct 27, 2022
    About Odilie Reinosa, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023170008
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Odilie Reinosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Odilie Reinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Odilie Reinosa works at Arturo R Logrono MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Odilie Reinosa’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Odilie Reinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Odilie Reinosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Odilie Reinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Odilie Reinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

