Oksana Trotska

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Oksana Trotska

Oksana Trotska is a Nurse Practitioner in Troy, MI. 

Oksana Trotska works at Metro Medical Practice in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Oksana Trotska's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Medical Practice PC
    2891 E Maple Rd Ste 102, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 524-9085
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Oksana Trotska

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124426911
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Oksana Trotska is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Oksana Trotska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Oksana Trotska has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Oksana Trotska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Oksana Trotska works at Metro Medical Practice in Troy, MI. View the full address on Oksana Trotska’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Oksana Trotska. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Oksana Trotska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Oksana Trotska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Oksana Trotska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

