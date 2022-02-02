Olalekan Adefowokan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Olalekan Adefowokan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, NJ.
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-4000
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Very professional. He was attentive to what my concerns were regarding my health. My experience overall was great! Thank you.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295128791
Olalekan Adefowokan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olalekan Adefowokan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Olalekan Adefowokan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olalekan Adefowokan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olalekan Adefowokan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olalekan Adefowokan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.