Olalekan Adefowokan, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Olalekan Adefowokan, FNP

Olalekan Adefowokan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, NJ. 

Olalekan Adefowokan works at Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Olalekan Adefowokan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 926-4000
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Olalekan Adefowokan, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295128791
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

