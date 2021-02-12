Olayinka Ajomagberin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Olayinka Ajomagberin, FNP-C
Olayinka Ajomagberin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Jai Medical Center5010 York Rd Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21212 Directions (410) 433-2200
I love MY DOCTOR I have been goin to her for years now she is soooooo helpful so nice I feel good seeing her she has a beautiful Spirit and she is also a beautiful person and I recommend anyone to her I love my doctor and she is the best doctor I Eva had ????????
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447808613
