Olesya Dmytryk
Offers telehealth
Overview
Olesya Dmytryk is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 404 Oak St Ste 200, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 317-6982
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely 5 star service. Thank you for everything.
About Olesya Dmytryk
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164732855
