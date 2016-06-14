Olga Dorlon, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olga Dorlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Olga Dorlon, PA
Offers telehealth
Olga Dorlon, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Henderson.
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada - SW8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 366-1268Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was seen by Olga and she is wonderful. She has a very comforting demeanor, she listened very carefully to all my questions and concerns and was very knowledgeable in her answers. I thoroughly trust all her suggestions and decisions she makes regarding my care.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1659694826
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Henderson
Olga Dorlon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Olga Dorlon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olga Dorlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Olga Dorlon speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
16 patients have reviewed Olga Dorlon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olga Dorlon.
