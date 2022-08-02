See All Counselors in Brooklyn, NY
Olga Rothschild, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Olga Rothschild, LMHC

Individual Counseling
4.7 (93)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Olga Rothschild, LMHC is an Individual Counselor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Olga Rothschild works at Rothschild Mental Health Counseling Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rothschild Mental Health Counseling
    2579 E 17th St Ste 28, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 708-0777
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Olga Rothschild?

    Aug 02, 2022
    Great service! Helped me achieve balance with my emotions and that made my life a lot easier
    — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Olga Rothschild, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Olga Rothschild, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Olga Rothschild to family and friends

    Olga Rothschild's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Olga Rothschild

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Olga Rothschild, LMHC.

    About Olga Rothschild, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Individual Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609187236
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Coney Island Hosp|N/A
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olga Rothschild, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olga Rothschild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Olga Rothschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olga Rothschild works at Rothschild Mental Health Counseling Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Olga Rothschild’s profile.

    93 patients have reviewed Olga Rothschild. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olga Rothschild.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olga Rothschild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olga Rothschild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Olga Rothschild, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.