Olivia Odom, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Olivia Odom, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. 

Olivia Odom works at Palm Beach MD in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Palm Beach MD
    3385 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 (561) 691-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Ambetter

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2017
    Such a wonderful and caring FNP-C. Every visit I have with her has been so pleasant. She cares and remembers all of our conversations about my health. I can honestly say I wouldn't be where I am physically and mentally without her guidance. She ask lots of questions to find underlying health issues and will work non stop to find a solution.
    Matthew Greenlee in Palm beach gardens — Aug 09, 2017
    About Olivia Odom, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093162893
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olivia Odom, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olivia Odom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Olivia Odom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Olivia Odom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olivia Odom works at Palm Beach MD in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Olivia Odom’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Olivia Odom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Odom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Odom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Odom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

