Oluyemisi Adedotun accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Oluyemisi Adedotun, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Oluyemisi Adedotun, APRN
Oluyemisi Adedotun, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Oluyemisi Adedotun's Office Locations
- 1 3430 E Flamingo Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 444-4690
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Oluyemisi Adedotun?
About Oluyemisi Adedotun, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629393632
Frequently Asked Questions
Oluyemisi Adedotun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Oluyemisi Adedotun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Oluyemisi Adedotun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Oluyemisi Adedotun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Oluyemisi Adedotun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.